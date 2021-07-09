Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Investors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or "the Company") (LOTZ) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021,inclusive (the "Class Period"). CarLotz investors have until September 7, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 15, 2021, CarLotz announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. During a related conference call, the Company stated that gross profit and gross profit per unit ("GPU") "were softer than . . . expected" due to "the surge in inventory during the quarter and the resulting lower retail unit profitability." CarLotz also reported that the additional inventory "created a logjam that resulted in slower processing and higher days to sell."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.79, or 8.5%, to close at $8.45 per share on March 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline over the next two consecutive trading sessions by $0.62, or 7.3%, to close at $7.83 per share on March 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 10, 2021, after the market closed, CarLotz announced its first quarter 2021 financial results revealing that gross profit per unit fell below expectations. In particular, the Company had expected retail GPU between $1,300 and $1,500, but reported $1,182.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.94, or 14%, to close at $5.57 per share on May 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline $0.45, or 8%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 26, 2021, before the market opened, CarLotz announced an update to its profit-sharing sourcing partner arrangement. Specifically, CarLotz stated that its "profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner informed the Company that, in light of current wholesale market conditions, it has paused consignments to the Company." Moreover, this partner "accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced" during first quarter 2021 and "less than 50% of the cars sold and approximately 25% of cars sourced" during second quarter 2021 to date.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.70, or 13.4%, to close at $4.51 per share on May 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that, due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) that, as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) that, to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) that, as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) that this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased CarLotz securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 7, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased CarLotz securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005091/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
867
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Advertising#Cars#Law Offices#The Company Rrb#Lotz#Company#Gpu#Twitter#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BREAKING NEWS: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important September 7 Deadline In Securities Class Action - LOTZ, LOTZW

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ, LOTZW) between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (JRVR) - Get Report common stock from August 1, 2019 through May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

RLX INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit RLX Technology Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depository Shares ("ADS") of RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) from January 19, 2021 through June 9, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI GLOBAL INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that federal securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and the United States District Court for the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) ("DiDi") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi:
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or "the Company") (YMM) - Get Report for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("DigiTech"). DigiTech describes itself as a data driven, technology empowered digital platform that enables financial institutions to provide...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CarLotz, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz publicly traded securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Orphazyme A/S And Certain Officers And Directors - ORPH

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (ORPH) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03640, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Orphazyme American depositary shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 29, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Orphazyme securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Comments / 0

Community Policy