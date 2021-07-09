5 Strategies For Leaders To Create A Personal Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The dynamic nature of marketing has given home to innumerable advancements and has allowed the global population to have access to better marketing tactics. When you compare and scrutinize the traditional and prevalent marketing system, you will recognize that the former presents rudimentary techniques which have inconsequential outcomes if applied today. Digital and social media marketing have swiftly changed the landscape of marketing upon its arrival. Marketers and businesses engage in lucrative marketing practices to ensure that they are interacting with the right audience. Ethan Kekoaponoali’i MacAuley, a digital marketing expert, has always favored the growing prominence of digital marketing spaces, as he establishes that these strategies incentivize instant growth while staying efficient and cost-effective.