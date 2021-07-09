Two in custody after man found dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies said two people are in custody after a man was found dead Wednesday in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a suspicious person call near Twin Streams Lane in Clover when they found a man’s body on a property in the area.

According to deputies, two people responsible for the victim’s death are in custody.

No names or additional details have been released.

Return to this story for updates.

