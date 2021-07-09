Two in custody after man found dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies said two people are in custody after a man was found dead Wednesday in York County.
The York County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a suspicious person call near Twin Streams Lane in Clover when they found a man’s body on a property in the area.
According to deputies, two people responsible for the victim’s death are in custody.
No names or additional details have been released.
