Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, SC

Two in custody after man found dead in York County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44znvO_0as9jIDK00

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies said two people are in custody after a man was found dead Wednesday in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a suspicious person call near Twin Streams Lane in Clover when they found a man’s body on a property in the area.

[ ‘Modern day Bonnie and Clyde’: Pair accused in SC crime spree tied to St. Louis murders ]

According to deputies, two people responsible for the victim’s death are in custody.

No names or additional details have been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH: Man found dead at Mint Hill apartment complex)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Government
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Clover, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
City
Clover, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Crime Spree#Sc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy