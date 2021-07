PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The story is the same at most Arizona hospitals and doctor's offices. New patients diagnosed with COVID-19 appear to have one thing in common. "It's almost strictly the people who are unvaccinated are the patients we are seeing in the emergency department," said Dr. Quinn Snyder. "We don't see the patients who are vaccinated in the ER at this point. We see them for other reasons, just not for COVID."