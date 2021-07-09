Cancel
Macy's comforter sets are on sale from as low as $24 right now

Palm Beach Interactive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to décor, a new comforter set can really alter the look of a room. And thanks to one department store in particular, you don't even have to pay an arm and a leg to get one for a quick refresh. The Macy's Black Friday sale in July is in full swing, which means you can score some jaw-dropping deals on top-rated bedding sets.

