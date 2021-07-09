Why We Likely Won't See Halle Bailey on Grown-ish This Season
Grown-ish returned for a drama-filled season four premiere on July 8, and this season is already shaping up to be one of its best. While we're excited to be reunited with our favorite characters — including Zoey and Aaron, who are taking the next step in their relationship — there is one key character missing from the group: Sky Forster, played by Halle Bailey. Unfortunately, it seems like her character will continue to be absent the rest of the season.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0