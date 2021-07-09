5 Fall Haircut Trends That Are Big on Style — but Little on Upkeep

First, there was Katharine Hepburn during the 1940s, taking an antiquated mold of femininity and spinning it on its head for the first time wearing suits and silken trousers when dresses were the norm. During the 1970s, Diane Keaton's androgynous personal style represented a new era of Hollywood fashion, one that has endured into the modern era and can all be encapsulated by a few key ingredients. First, a hat of some sort — typically a bowler. Suiting separates including but not limited to a vest or blazer. Then, a tie — the tie is very important. Throw in some wide-leg slouchy slacks and cowboy boots and what you have is your very own Keaton style starter kit.