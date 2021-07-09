Regions form to apply for statewide economic grant program

STREATOR – The city of Streator will be applying for another Community Development Block Grant, this time for infrastructure. Every year the city applies for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s CDBG grant and this year will be for the South Vermillion Street Sewer Project. The Fiscal Year 2022 project consists of installing new storm sewers along S. Vermillion Street from Coal Run Creek to 12th Street. City Engineer Jeremy Palm says the project is a breakout project of the overall Coal run Creek project and part of the city’s long-term sewer plan. The city is requesting $550,000 in grant funds, and the city plans to use just over $250,000 from its sewage funds for a total cost of just over $800,000.