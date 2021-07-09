Cancel
Regions form to apply for statewide economic grant program

By Emily Ketterer
Ibj.com
 10 days ago

More than 50 Indiana counties and cities are “READI” to boost development in different regions across the state. Last week marked the first application deadline for Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. To apply for READI grants, the state encouraged neighboring counties, cities and towns to partner and form their own regions to create a shared vision for their area’s future development.

