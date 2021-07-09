Cancel
Australian States Blamed For Disability Worker Jabs

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his frustration about the incredibly poor vaccination rates among disability support workers. The national cabinet will meet on July 9 to discuss mandatory vaccinations in the disability sector. The prime minister said states and territories had already agreed to make vaccines compulsory for disability workers. “They agreed to it, they haven’t […]

