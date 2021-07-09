Time was, delivery vehicles got by on just one horse power

Echo Hall was at 321 Main Street in Charlestown, around 1900. Certainly before 1900 if it is that address, because the El was under construction by that point. But the photo doesn't line up with the Bromley maps from that time, which show #321/323 set back from the street, and a firehouse at #331, which appears to be a building in this photo. The firehouse dated to at least 1885, and the BERy (at that time West End Street Railway) poles suggest overhead power, which wasn't installed until 1889. The photo also shows five buildings next to each other. And in fact, it appears that Echo Hall didn't move there until 1901, at which point the El was up and running.