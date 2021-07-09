North Shore School District Participates In A Ground Breaking Ceremony

With shovels in hand, members of the North Shore Board of Education, administration, and the sixth grade class of 2021 attended a groundbreaking ceremony at North Shore Middle School on Friday, June 18, 2021. Superintendent Dr. Peter Giarrizzo said, “I want to sincerely thank the North Shore community for coming together to pass the proposed Bond Referendum in 2019. Our schools are the cornerstone of our community and we are dedicated to not only preserving them but making them even stronger for the children we all share. Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of Phase I of the North Shore Middle School projects. We are all excited to begin and watch the transformation take place that will benefit our students today and in the future.”