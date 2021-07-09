Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood Landing, NY

North Shore School District Participates In A Ground Breaking Ceremony

By Record Pilot Staff
glencoverecordpilot.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith shovels in hand, members of the North Shore Board of Education, administration, and the sixth grade class of 2021 attended a groundbreaking ceremony at North Shore Middle School on Friday, June 18, 2021. Superintendent Dr. Peter Giarrizzo said, “I want to sincerely thank the North Shore community for coming together to pass the proposed Bond Referendum in 2019. Our schools are the cornerstone of our community and we are dedicated to not only preserving them but making them even stronger for the children we all share. Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of Phase I of the North Shore Middle School projects. We are all excited to begin and watch the transformation take place that will benefit our students today and in the future.”

glencoverecordpilot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood Landing, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The New School#School Principal#Bond Referendum#Architects Engineers#Savin Engineers#The Music Wing Conversion#The Ms Library#Air Conditioning#Phase Ii#The Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy