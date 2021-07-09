Kubernetes magic is in enterprise standardization, not app portability

CV has the potential to boost revenue, save time and money, improve customer experience and automate dangerous work, according to a new IDG/Insight survey. An overwhelming 96% of respondents believe that computer vision has the potential to boost revenue, while 97% said these technologies will save their organization time and money, according to a new IDG study commissioned by Insight. While only 10% of organizations are using CV today, 37% said they have definite plans to implement and 44% report they are investigating the technology, the study said.