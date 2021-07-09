Cancel
Kubernetes magic is in enterprise standardization, not app portability

By Matt Asay
TechRepublic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentary: Kubernetes isn't going to magically make your applications portable, but it just might give you something even better. The cloud affords enterprises seemingly unlimited choice. According to a Canonical-sponsored survey, however, that's not the reason most enterprises are embracing cloud-friendly technologies like Kubernetes. Instead, the big goal for Kubernetes is standardization–to look and operate just like everyone else.

#Standardization#Google Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Public Cloud#Gartner#Canonical#K8s#Aws
