Kubernetes magic is in enterprise standardization, not app portability
Commentary: Kubernetes isn't going to magically make your applications portable, but it just might give you something even better. The cloud affords enterprises seemingly unlimited choice. According to a Canonical-sponsored survey, however, that's not the reason most enterprises are embracing cloud-friendly technologies like Kubernetes. Instead, the big goal for Kubernetes is standardization–to look and operate just like everyone else.www.techrepublic.com
