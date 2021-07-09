Cancel
Oklahoma State

CDC reports outbreak of COVID-19 delta variant at Oklahoma gymnastics facility

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The CDC says it has already dealt with an outbreak of the delta variant at an Oklahoma gymnastics facility. Between May 12 and May 18, the Oklahoma State Department of Health learned of 21 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant that were all connected to a local gymnastics facility.

New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

These 10 States Require Students To Wear Masks

All 50 states have dropped mask mandates for the general public, but 10 states still require students to wear masks in schools, though some could drop the requirement before the start of the new school year this fall. Key Facts. 10 states currently mandate masks in all schools, according to...
Pharmaceuticalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

County has first confirmed case of Delta variant

The Jefferson County Health Department reported the county’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant today (July 14). Brianne Zwiener, the Health Department’s public information officer, said she could not provide any specific information about the person who had been diagnosed with the Delta variant or whether the case was still active.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Forbes

Return Of Covid Restrictions: Mississippi Tells Seniors To Avoid Big Gatherings—Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Mississippi health officials have bucked the longstanding national trend of easing Covid restrictions, announcing new guidelines Friday recommending seniors avoid mass indoor gatherings, as the state with the nation's lowest vaccination rate tries to fend off the highly contagious Delta variant. Key Facts. The Mississippi State Department of Health is...
POTUSgoodmorningamerica.com

CDC puts out new guidance on masks in schools

Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence...
Midland, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Delta Variant Infections Confirmed in Midland

MIDLAND, TX – Over the holiday weekend, the City of Midland confirmed multiple infections of the Delta variant in the area. The COVID-19 variant that was first identified in India last year is now present in four patients in Midland. The first patient tested positive at Midland Memorial Hospital. According...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

Comments / 0

