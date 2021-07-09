Google Drive for Desktop app: 4 reasons why you should install it
Andy Wolber thinks that Google Drive for Desktop is a must-install app for people who use Google Workspace with Windows or macOS systems. The Google Drive for Desktop app gives people who use Windows or macOS devices streamlined access to Google Drive folders and files. The app handles tasks previously offered in two separate apps, the Google Drive File Stream app and the Backup and Sync app. The app may be added to a system either by an individual or deployed by an administrator to organization-managed devices. On Windows, the app appears in the system tray (lower right corner), while on macOS, the app displays in the menu bar (top of the screen).www.techrepublic.com
