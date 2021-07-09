BUSINESS BRIEFS

Trevor Witt has been named the interim Vice President of Agronomy at the Garden City Co-op. Witt grew up working on the family farm in Ingalls. He attended Kansas State University, graduating in 2008 with a Degree in Agronomy. Throughout college, he interned with Crop Quest and accepted a full-time job with them upon graduating and worked there from 2008 to 2011. He then took a position with Syngenta as the western Kansas area agronomist before coming to the Garden City Co-op as a sales manager in May 2013 at the Co-op's Plymell location.