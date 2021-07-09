Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden City, KS

BUSINESS BRIEFS

Garden City Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Witt has been named the interim Vice President of Agronomy at the Garden City Co-op. Witt grew up working on the family farm in Ingalls. He attended Kansas State University, graduating in 2008 with a Degree in Agronomy. Throughout college, he interned with Crop Quest and accepted a full-time job with them upon graduating and worked there from 2008 to 2011. He then took a position with Syngenta as the western Kansas area agronomist before coming to the Garden City Co-op as a sales manager in May 2013 at the Co-op's Plymell location.

www.gctelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
Garden City, KS
Government
City
Ingalls, KS
City
Garden City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#Briefs#Agronomy#Syngenta#The Garden City Co Op#Garland Funeral Homes#Ksbma#Khf Rrb#Board Of Directors#The Khf Board#Early Learning Network#Smoky Hills Pbs#The Great Bend Tribune#The Chanute Tribune#Sul Ross State University#Kvlf Am#Kalp Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy