Baldur's Gate 3 to Get Patch With New Content Later This Month

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarian Studios has announced plans for an upcoming patch to Baldur's Gate 3, which will add several new features to the early access game. Yesterday, Larian Studios announced that they would release a patch for Baldur's Gate 3, which is currently in early access for PCs. The new patch will include several new features and bits of content, including an active roll system that allows players to use spells and abilities to manipulate their dice rolls. Notably, this feature will show the modifiers being added on-screen instead of calculated in the background so players can see the affects of their abilities in real time.

