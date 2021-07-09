Baldur's Gate 3 to Get Patch With New Content Later This Month

Assassin’s Creed has been going through an identity crisis lately. The Ubisoft franchise started out as a spiritual sequel to Prince of Persia with social stealth and parkour mechanics, and its latest entry Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an out-and-out RPG Viking game. The franchise has seen many changes throughout its life, and the latest installment is perhaps the best combination of them all. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched six months back in November, but Ubisoft has kept updating it similar to a live-service game. After six months of polish and a steady stream of new content drops, with a promise of future support well into its second year, should you pick up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now?