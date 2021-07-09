Ufotable Founder Indicted On Tax Evasion
While Ufotable has been riding high on the insane success of Demon Slayer's first film, Mugen Train, which has pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars of profit around the world, it seems that the founder of the animation studio has fallen into some hot water, being indicted for tax evasion. In an official announcement released by the animation studio, Hikaru Kondo has been indicted by the Japanese government for allegedly failing to pay over one million dollars in taxes which violates the "Corporation Tax Act," and "Consumption Tax Act" respectively.comicbook.com
