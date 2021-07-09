A simulation study investigating potential diffusion-based MRI signatures of microstrokes

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRecent studies suggested that cerebrovascular micro-occlusions, i.e. microstokes, could lead to ischemic tissue infarctions and cognitive deficits. Due to their small size, identifying measurable biomarkers of these microvascular lesions remains a major challenge. This work aims to simulate potential MRI signatures combining arterial spin labeling (ASL) and multi-directional diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI). Driving our hypothesis are recent observations demonstrating a radial reorientation of microvasculature around the micro-infarction locus during recovery in mice. Synthetic capillary beds, randomly- and radially-oriented, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) angiograms, acquired in the barrel cortex of mice (n = 5) before and after inducing targeted photothrombosis, were analyzed. Computational vascular graphs combined with a 3D Monte-Carlo simulator were used to characterize the magnetic resonance (MR) response, encompassing the effects of magnetic field perturbations caused by deoxyhemoglobin, and the advection and diffusion of the nuclear spins. We quantified the minimal intravoxel signal loss ratio when applying multiple gradient directions, at varying sequence parameters with and without ASL. With ASL, our results demonstrate a significant difference (p < 0.05) between the signal-ratios computed at baseline and 3 weeks after photothrombosis. The statistical power further increased (p < 0.005) using angiograms measured at week 4. Without ASL, no reliable signal change was found. We found that higher ratios, and accordingly improved significance, were achieved at lower magnetic field strengths (e.g., B0 = 3T) and shorter echo time TE (< 16 ms). Our simulations suggest that microstrokes might be characterized through ASL-DWI sequence, providing necessary insights for posterior experimental validations, and ultimately, future translational trials.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
PhysicsEurekAlert

New study presents transformative metasurface based on zerogap embedded template

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) A research team, led by Professor Dai-Sik Kim in the Department of Physics at UNIST has developed a new technique of predefining the crack pattern on a flexible substrate by a sequential deposition of metallic layers which leads to a formation of a "zero-nanometer gap, or a "zerogap," between the adjacent lateral patterns.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies

Previous studies regarding the zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) yielded inconsistent results. Thus, the present meta-analysis was aimed to estimate the association between hair and serum/plasma zinc levels and ADHD. Online databases of Medline, EMBASE, and Scopus were searched up to October 2020 with no limitation in time and language. Weighted mean differences (WMDs) of hair and serum/plasma zinc levels were calculated using a random-effects model. Overall, 22 articles with 1280 subjects with ADHD and 1200 controls were included. The pooled effect size indicated that serum/plasma zinc levels in subjects with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 1.26 µmol/L; 95% CI − 3.72, 1.20). Interestingly, the exclusion of one study from the analysis showed that people with ADHD significantly have lower circulating levels of zinc compared to their controls (WMD: − 2.49 µmol/L; 95% CI − 4.29, − 0.69). Also, the pooled effect size indicated that hair zinc levels in cases with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 24.19 μg/g; 95% CI − 61.80, 13.42). Present meta-analysis raises the possibility that subjects with ADHD are prone to have declined levels of zinc levels. Based on current findings, screening the zinc levels in subjects with ADHD could be reasonable. Further well-designed studies are needed to clarify the role of zinc in the etiology of ADHD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
Sciencearxiv.org

GCN-Based Linkage Prediction for Face Clusteringon Imbalanced Datasets: An Empirical Study

In recent years, benefiting from the expressivepower of Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs),significant breakthroughs have been made in faceclustering. However, rare attention has been paidto GCN-based clustering on imbalanced data. Al-though imbalance problem has been extensivelystudied, the impact of imbalanced data on GCN-based linkage prediction task is quite different,which would cause problems in two aspects: im-balanced linkage labels and biased graph represen-tations. The problem of imbalanced linkage labelsis similar to that in image classification task, but thelatter is a particular problem in GCN-based clus-tering via linkage prediction. Significantly biasedgraph representations in training can cause catas-trophic overfitting of a GCN model. To tacklethese problems, we evaluate the feasibility of thoseexisting methods for imbalanced image classifica-tion problem on graphs with extensive experiments,and present a new method to alleviate the imbal-anced labels and also augment graph representa-tions using a Reverse-Imbalance Weighted Sam-pling (RIWS) strategy, followed with insightfulanalyses and discussions. A series of imbalancedbenchmark datasets synthesized from MS-Celeb-1M and DeepFashion will be openly available.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum-based Molecular Dynamics Simulations using Tensor Cores

Joshua Finkelstein, Justin S. Smith, Susan M. Mniszewski, Kipton Barros, Christian F. A. Negre, Emanuel H. Rubensson, Anders M. N. Niklasson. Tensor cores, along with tensor processing units, represent a new form of hardware acceleration specifically designed for deep neural network calculations in artificial intelligence applications. Tensor cores provide extraordinary computational speed and energy efficiency, but with the caveat that they were designed for tensor contractions (matrix-matrix multiplications) using only low-precision floating point operations. In spite of this, we demonstrate how tensor cores can be applied with high efficiency to the challenging and numerically sensitive problem of quantum-based Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which requires highly accurate electronic structure optimizations and conservative force evaluations. The interatomic forces are calculated on-the-fly from an electronic structure that is obtained from a generalized deep neural network, where the computational structure naturally takes advantage of the exceptional processing power of the tensor cores and allows for high performance in excess of 100 Tflops on the tensor cores of a single Nvidia A100 GPU. Stable molecular dynamics trajectories are generated using the framework of extended Lagrangian Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which combines computational efficiency with long-term stability, even when using approximate charge relaxations and force evaluations that are limited in accuracy by the numerically noisy conditions caused by the low precision tensor core floating-point operations. A canonical ensemble simulation scheme is also presented, where the additional numerical noise in the calculated forces is absorbed into a Langevin-like dynamics.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Prolonged, High-Fidelity Simulation for Study of Patient Care in Resource-Limited Medical Contexts and for Technology Comparative Effectiveness Testing

Crit Care Explor. 2021 Jul 6;3(7):e0477. doi: 10.1097/CCE.0000000000000477. eCollection 2021 Jul. Most high-fidelity medical simulation is of limited duration, used for education and training, and rarely intended to study medical technology. U.S. caregivers working in prehospital, resource-limited settings may need to manage patients for extended periods (hours to days). This “prolonged casualty care” occurs during military, wilderness, humanitarian, disaster, and space medicine. We sought to develop a standardized simulation model that accurately reflects prolonged casualty care in order to study caregiver decision-making and performance, training requirements, and technology use in prolonged casualty care.
Computersarxiv.org

Simulation of Multidimensional Diffusions with Sticky Boundaries via Markov Chain Approximation

We develop a new simulation method for multidimensional diffusions with sticky boundaries. The challenge comes from simulating the sticky boundary behavior, for which standard methods like the Euler scheme fail. We approximate the sticky diffusion process by a multidimensional continuous time Markov chain (CTMC), for which we can simulate easily. We develop two ways of constructing the CTMC: approximating the infinitesimal generator of the sticky diffusion by finite difference using standard coordinate directions, and matching the local moments using the drift and the eigenvectors of the covariance matrix as transition directions. The first approach does not always guarantee a valid Markov chain whereas the second one can. We show that both construction methods yield a first order simulation scheme, which can capture the sticky behavior and it is free from the curse of dimensionality. We apply our method to two applications: a multidimensional Brownian motion with all dimensions sticky which arises as the limit of a queuing system with exceptional service policy, and a multi-factor short rate model for low interest rate environment in which the stochastic factors are unbounded but the short rate is sticky at zero.
GoogleNature.com

High-throughput design of high-performance lightweight high-entropy alloys

Developing affordable and light high-temperature materials alternative to Ni-base superalloys has significantly increased the efforts in designing advanced ferritic superalloys. However, currently developed ferritic superalloys still exhibit low high-temperature strengths, which limits their usage. Here we use a CALPHAD-based high-throughput computational method to design light, strong, and low-cost high-entropy alloys for elevated-temperature applications. Through the high-throughput screening, precipitation-strengthened lightweight high-entropy alloys are discovered from thousands of initial compositions, which exhibit enhanced strengths compared to other counterparts at room and elevated temperatures. The experimental and theoretical understanding of both successful and failed cases in their strengthening mechanisms and order-disorder transitions further improves the accuracy of the thermodynamic database of the discovered alloy system. This study shows that integrating high-throughput screening, multiscale modeling, and experimental validation proves to be efficient and useful in accelerating the discovery of advanced precipitation-strengthened structural materials tuned by the high-entropy alloy concept.
WildlifeNature.com

A comprehensive annotation dataset of intact LTR retrotransposons of 300 plant genomes

LTR retrotransposons (LTR-RTs) are ubiquitous and represent the dominant repeat element in plant genomes, playing important roles in functional variation, genome plasticity and evolution. With the advent of new sequencing technologies, a growing number of whole-genome sequences have been made publicly available, making it possible to carry out systematic analyses of LTR-RTs. However, a comprehensive and unified annotation of LTR-RTs in plant groups is still lacking. Here, we constructed a plant intact LTR-RTs dataset, which is designed to classify and annotate intact LTR-RTs with a standardized procedure. The dataset currently comprises a total of 2,593,685 intact LTR-RTs from genomes of 300 plant species representing 93 families of 46 orders. The dataset is accompanied by sequence, diverse structural and functional annotation, age determination and classification information associated with the LTR-RTs. This dataset will contribute valuable resources for investigating the evolutionary dynamics and functional implications of LTR-RTs in plant genomes.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Investigators study pathology of Usher syndrome

Usher syndrome 1G protein SANS regulates the splicing of genes, particularly those linked to Usher syndrome, which can lead to early vision loss form RP. A team of investigators are conducting research into Human Usher syndrome (USH), a form of hereditary deaf-blindness. The disease results from ciliopathy caused by mutations...
PhysicsNature.com

Planar refraction and lensing of highly confined polaritons in anisotropic media

Refraction between isotropic media is characterized by light bending towards the normal to the boundary when passing from a low- to a high-refractive-index medium. However, refraction between anisotropic media is a more exotic phenomenon which remains barely investigated, particularly at the nanoscale. Here, we visualize and comprehensively study the general case of refraction of electromagnetic waves between two strongly anisotropic (hyperbolic) media, and we do it with the use of nanoscale-confined polaritons in a natural medium: α-MoO3. The refracted polaritons exhibit non-intuitive directions of propagation as they traverse planar nanoprisms, enabling to unveil an exotic optical effect: bending-free refraction. Furthermore, we develop an in-plane refractive hyperlens, yielding foci as small as λp/6, being λp the polariton wavelength (λ0/50 compared to the wavelength of free-space light). Our results set the grounds for planar nano-optics in strongly anisotropic media, with potential for effective control of the flow of energy at the nanoscale.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and analysis of photo-acoustic emission in Direct Laser Interference Patterning

Functional laser texturing by means of Direct Laser Interference Patterning is one of the most efficient approaches to fabricate well-defined micro textures which mimic natural surfaces, such as the lotus effect for self-cleaning properties or shark skin for reduced friction. While numerous technical and theoretical improvements have been demonstrated, strategies for process monitoring are yet to be implemented in DLIP, for instance aiming to treat complex and non-plane surfaces. Over the last 35 years, it has been shown that the sound pressure generated by a laser beam hitting a surface and producing ablation can be detected and analysed using simple and commercially available transducers and microphones. This work describes the detection and analysis of photo-acoustic signals acquired from airborne acoustic emission during DLIP as a direct result of the laser–material interaction. The study includes the characterization of the acoustic emission during the fabrication of line-like micro textures with different spatial periods and depths, the interpretation the spectral signatures deriving from single spot and interference ablation, as well as a detailed investigation of the vertical extent of the interference effect based on the ablated area and its variation with the interference period. The results show the possibility to develop an autofocusing system using only the signals from the acoustic emission for 3D processing, as well as the possibility to predict deviations in the DLIP processing parameters.
Sciencearxiv.org

Design, simulation and characterization of integrated photonic spectrographs for Astronomy I: Generation-I AWG devices based on canonical layouts

We present an experimental study on our first generation of custom-developed arrayed waveguide gratings (AWG) on silica platform for spectroscopic applications in near-infrared astronomy. We provide a comprehensive description of the design, numerical simulation and characterization of several AWG devices aimed at spectral resolving powers of 15,000 - 60,000 in the astronomical H-band. We evaluate the spectral characteristics of the fabricated devices in terms of insertion loss and estimated spectral resolving power and compare the results with numerical simulations. We estimate resolving powers of up to 18,900 from the output channel 3-dB transmission bandwidth. Based on the first characterization results, we select two candidate AWGs for further processing by removal of the output waveguide array and polishing the output facet to optical quality with the goal of integration as the primary diffractive element in a cross-dispersed spectrograph. We further study the imaging properties of the processed AWGs with regards to spectral resolution in direct imaging mode, geometry-related defocus aberration, and polarization sensitivity of the spectral image. We identify phase error control, birefringence control, and aberration suppression as the three key areas of future research and development in the field of high-resolution AWG-based spectroscopy in astronomy.
Sciencearxiv.org

DefGraspSim: Simulation-based grasping of 3D deformable objects

Isabella Huang, Yashraj Narang, Clemens Eppner, Balakumar Sundaralingam, Miles Macklin, Tucker Hermans, Dieter Fox. Robotic grasping of 3D deformable objects (e.g., fruits/vegetables, internal organs, bottles/boxes) is critical for real-world applications such as food processing, robotic surgery, and household automation. However, developing grasp strategies for such objects is uniquely challenging. In this work, we efficiently simulate grasps on a wide range of 3D deformable objects using a GPU-based implementation of the corotational finite element method (FEM). To facilitate future research, we open-source our simulated dataset (34 objects, 1e5 Pa elasticity range, 6800 grasp evaluations, 1.1M grasp measurements), as well as a code repository that allows researchers to run our full FEM-based grasp evaluation pipeline on arbitrary 3D object models of their choice. We also provide a detailed analysis on 6 object primitives. For each primitive, we methodically describe the effects of different grasp strategies, compute a set of performance metrics (e.g., deformation, stress) that fully capture the object response, and identify simple grasp features (e.g., gripper displacement, contact area) measurable by robots prior to pickup and predictive of these performance metrics. Finally, we demonstrate good correspondence between grasps on simulated objects and their real-world counterparts.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
ScienceColumbia University

StanConnect 2021 is happening this summer/fall! Topics are Simulation Based Calibration, Ecology, Biomedical, and Cognitive Science and Neuroscience.

The Stan Governing Body is excited to announce this year’s StanConnect 2021 lineup! For those who haven’t yet heard, StanConnect is a series of virtual sessions/mini-symposia held throughout the latter half of this year. Each session hosts research talks (and more) on Bayesian inference via Stan in a different field/topic areas.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.

