Machine learning application for the prediction of SARS-CoV-2 infection using blood tests and chest radiograph

By Richard Du, Efstratios D. Tsougenis, Joshua W. K. Ho, Joyce K. Y. Chan, Keith W. H. Chiu, Benjamin X. H. Fang, Ming Yen Ng, Siu-Ting Leung, Christine S. Y. Lo, Ho-Yuen F. Wong, Hiu-Yin S. Lam, Long-Fung J. Chiu, Tiffany Y So, Ka Tak Wong, Yiu Chung I. Wong, Kevin Yu, Yiu-Cheong Yeung, Thomas Chik, Joanna W. K. Pang, Abraham Ka-chung Wai, Michael D. Kuo, Tina P. W. Lam, Pek-Lan Khong, Ngai-Tseung Cheung, Varut Vardhanabhuti
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriaging and prioritising patients for RT-PCR test had been essential in the management of COVID-19 in resource-scarce countries. In this study, we applied machine learning (ML) to the task of detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection using basic laboratory markers. We performed the statistical analysis and trained an ML model on a retrospective cohort of 5148 patients from 24 hospitals in Hong Kong to classify COVID-19 and other aetiology of pneumonia. We validated the model on three temporal validation sets from different waves of infection in Hong Kong. For predicting SARS-CoV-2 infection, the ML model achieved high AUCs and specificity but low sensitivity in all three validation sets (AUC: 89.9–95.8%; Sensitivity: 55.5–77.8%; Specificity: 91.5–98.3%). When used in adjunction with radiologist interpretations of chest radiographs, the sensitivity was over 90% while keeping moderate specificity. Our study showed that machine learning model based on readily available laboratory markers could achieve high accuracy in predicting SARS-CoV-2 infection.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing in oral fluids may be an efficient way forward for research in children

A recent study by researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) and Brazil shows how laboratory assays based on the detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies in oral fluids can be used as a suitable tool for population-based seroepidemiology studies in children. The paper is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server while it undergoes peer review.
AnimalsNews-Medical.net

Vaccinate big cats? New report shows SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant infecting endangered lions

There is evidence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infecting animals such as ferrets, fruit bats, and cats. New research led by Vijendra Pal Singh from the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in India suggests it might be time to vaccinate the big cats as well. Their report details SARS-CoV-2 infection in nine Asiatic lions caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2).
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Two-Dose Novavax Vaccine Protects Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A two-dose regimen of the NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) recombinant nanoparticle vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has efficacy of 89.7 percent in adults, according to a study published online June 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Paul T. Heath,...
PharmaceuticalsNIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of an Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Chile

Background: Mass vaccination campaigns to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) are occurring in many countries; estimates of vaccine effectiveness are urgently needed to support decision making. A countrywide mass vaccination campaign with the use of an inactivated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine (CoronaVac) was conducted in Chile starting on February 2, 2021.
ScienceNewswise

Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly transmissible, with nasal passages being the target of original infection. The nasal passage also shows the highest expression of ACE2, a protein that has been widely linked with increased susceptibility to COVID-19. Now, scientists from Japan have found that nasal inflammation can influence susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. They also identified the use of short chain fatty acids as a potential COVID-19 management strategy.
Public HealthNature.com

Placental response to maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic affected people at all ages. Whereas pregnant women seemed to have a worse course of disease than age-matched non-pregnant women, the risk of feto-placental infection is low. Using a cohort of 66 COVID-19-positive women in late pregnancy, we correlated clinical parameters with disease severity, placental histopathology, and the expression of viral entry and Interferon-induced transmembrane (IFITM) antiviral transcripts. All newborns were negative for SARS-CoV-2. None of the demographic parameters or placental histopathological characteristics were associated with disease severity. The fetal-maternal transfer ratio for IgG against the N or S viral proteins was commonly less than one, as recently reported. We found that the expression level of placental ACE2, but not TMPRSS2 or Furin, was higher in women with severe COVID-19. Placental expression of IFITM1 and IFITM3, which have been implicated in antiviral response, was higher in participants with severe disease. We also showed that IFITM3 protein expression, which localized to early and late endosomes, was enhanced in severe COVID-19. Our data suggest an association between disease severity and placental SARS-CoV-2 processing and antiviral pathways, implying a role for these proteins in placental response to SARS-CoV-2.
ScienceScience Now

Estimating infectiousness throughout SARS-CoV-2 infection course

The role that individuals with asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 have in transmission of the virus is not well understood. Jones et al. investigated viral load in patients, comparing those showing few, if any, symptoms with hospitalized cases. Approximately 400,000 individuals, mostly from Berlin, were tested from February 2020 to March 2021 and about 6% tested positive. Of the 25,381 positive subjects, about 8% showed very high viral loads. People became infectious within 2 days of infection, and in hospitalized individuals, about 4 days elapsed from the start of virus shedding to the time of peak viral load, which occurred 1 to 3 days before the onset of symptoms. Overall, viral load was highly variable, but was about 10-fold higher in persons infected with the B.1.1.7 variant. Children had slightly lower viral loads than adults, although this difference may not be clinically significant.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Developing a Collaborative Approach to Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors experience persistent consequences. What can psychiatry do to help?. It is not new for viruses to have both mental and physical health consequences. The HIV epidemic is a notable example in recent times, with 38 million individuals currently living with the virus and an estimated 35 million who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.1 As many as half of people living with HIV have at least 1 mental health comorbidity.2 Today, after more than a year since the pandemic started, the magnitude of the public health impact of the current COVID-19 crisis is not yet fully appreciated, but it will be significant, with more than 171 million cases and 3.5 million deaths and counting globally at the time of this writing.3.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Replication Targets Nasal Ciliated Cells Early in COVID-19 Infection

Understanding how viral infection occurs can provide important clues for researchers to develop strategies to prevent viral transmission and develop effective therapeutic agents and vaccines. SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, enters the host cells through interaction between the virus’s spike protein and the extracellular receptor binding domain of ACE2. The viral entry into the cells is completed by various proteases, which allow the viral and cell membranes to fuse together. While it is known that the upper respiratory tract becomes compromised in the early infection, the exact types of the cells that the virus infects at the earliest stage have not yet been identified.
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
PetsNews-Medical.net

Review details clinical signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection in domestic and wild cats

Coronaviruses are RNA viruses that infect both animals as well as humans. The current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 4 million lives globally. This virus has been described as a zoonotic virus and might have originated from bats...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

How do host factors like the lung microbiome aid in SARS‐CoV‐2 infection?

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is an RNA virus that belongs to the Coronaviridae genus and the betacoronavirus subgenus. It is the novel and highly infectious pathogen responsible for the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Since it was first detected in December 2019, the virus has claimed over 4 million lives worldwide.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Dimeric IgA antibodies help identify recent SARS-CoV-2 infection

A fascinating new study, released as a preprint on the medRxiv* server, adds a highly appealing tool to the armory of detection techniques for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Its validation could allow the early and accurate detection of recent or active infection, which is valuable in tracing contacts and preventing forward transmission of the virus.
ScienceScience Now

Long-chain polyphosphates impair SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication

Inorganic polyphosphates (polyPs) are linear polymers composed of repeated phosphate (PO43−) units linked together by multiple high-energy phosphoanhydride bonds. In addition to being a source of energy, polyPs have cytoprotective and antiviral activities. Here, we investigated the antiviral activities of long-chain polyPs against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. In molecular docking analyses, polyPs interacted with several conserved amino acid residues in angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the host receptor that facilitates virus entry, and in viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). ELISA and limited proteolysis assays using nano– LC-MS/MS mapped polyP120 binding to ACE2, and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed interactions between ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2 RdRp and identified the specific amino acid residues involved. PolyP120 enhanced the proteasomal degradation of both ACE2 and RdRp, thus impairing replication of the British B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 variant. We thus tested polyPs for functional interactions with the virus in SARS-CoV-2–infected Vero E6 and Caco2 cells and in primary human nasal epithelial cells. Delivery of a nebulized form of polyP120 reduced the amounts of viral positive-sense genomic and subgenomic RNAs, of RNA transcripts encoding proinflammatory cytokines, and of viral structural proteins, thereby presenting SARS-CoV-2 infection in cells in vitro.
Public Healthpnas.org

Study suggests mask-wearing reduces the odds of self-infection with SARS-CoV-2

COVID-19 typically turns deadly when the virus infects the lungs. Hence, how exactly SARS-CoV-2 gets deep into the respiratory tract has been a pressing question since the pandemic started early last year. One pathway is well known: Most people catch the virus in their nose or mouth and then accidentally suck a droplet of their own saliva or nasal drip into their lungs, often while they are asleep. A recent research letter published in the Journal of Internal Medicine proposes a second possible pathway: self-infection to the lungs via one’s own speech.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 following predictable mutational footsteps

New research from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has shown that the mutations arising in the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus seem to run in the family—or at least the genus of coronaviruses most dangerous to humans. After comparing the early evolution of SARS-CoV-2 against that of its closest relatives, the betacoronaviruses, the...

