NEW YORK, New York – July 20, 2021 – Hyatt Place New York Chelsea today announced today that Gary Maida has been appointed as the hotel’s new Area Director of Operations of the 510-room hotel, which is expected to open August 2021. In this role Maida will be directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Hyatt Place New York Chelsea is set to offer spacious guestrooms in the heart of Manhattan’s eclectic Chelsea neighborhood by Hyatt.