George Soros Has Been Aggressively Targeting Israel

The defeat of Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, demonstrated the rising political influence of both Israeli Arabs (for the first time, a Palestinian party is a member of a government coalition) and the anti-Israel lobby in America. Since Democrats returned to power, U.S.-Israel relations have rapidly deteriorated. Trump, who recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and the Golan Heights as part of Israel, might have been the most pro-Israeli president in American history. Most Democrats, by contrast, are known to be critical of ex–prime minister Netanyahu’s policies while the more progressive ones express openly anti-Semitic sentiments.