Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America’s Biggest Online Retailer

How much do the highest-paid technology CEOs actually earn? Of those executives, who made the most last year?. Ask a random person on the street to name the highest-paid CEO in tech, and they might say Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, or Larry Ellison. And while those prominent executives all saw their respective wealth skyrocket over the past few years, thanks in large part to rising stock prices, they weren’t the ones with the biggest annual compensation packages in 2020. That particular honor goes to Robert Kotick (CEO of gaming giant Activision Blizzard), Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft), and Reed Hastings (CEO of Netflix).