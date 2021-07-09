Cancel
Franklin County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MOORE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1050 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntland, or 9 miles west of Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Winchester, Decherd, Cowan, Huntland, Sewanee, Tims Ford Lake, Anderson, Lexie Crossroads, Harmony and Elora.

alerts.weather.gov

