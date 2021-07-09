Marilyn Manson Released on Bail After Turning Himself in on Assault Charges

American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in Los Angeles on an active arrest warrant in connection to assault charges he is facing in New Hampshire. According to Fox News, the Gilford Police Department said the shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered himself to law enforcement in LA on July 2. He finally answered an October 2019 arrest warrant “for acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.” Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Girlfriend Jane Doe Accuses the Singer of Rape and Physical Abuse.