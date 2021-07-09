Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

BREAKING: Georgia SOS Raffensperger Investigating All Key 2020 Election Whistle Blowers

By CD Media Staff
Posted by 
Johns Creek Post
Johns Creek Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the past several months the office of Georgia Secretary of State (SOS) Brad Raffensperger has been quietly investigating whistle blowers who believe they detected potential fraud in the November 2020 election. That’s right. The Raffensperger’s Inspector General office has an active investigation into the key witnesses who testified before the Georgia General Assembly and signed affidavits for the exhibits of the Fulton County ballot inspection lawsuit! These witnesses swore they detected potentially counterfeit ballots in the Fulton County hand count audit that occurred on November 14th and 15th. They also observed a variety of other anomalies.

creativedestructionmedia.com

Comments / 0

Johns Creek Post

Johns Creek Post

Alpharetta, GA
38K+
Followers
580
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Johns Creek Post: News for the Creek and beyond.

 https://www.johnscreekpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Handel
Person
Brad Raffensperger
Person
Sonny Perdue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Election Fraud#Sos#State#Sos#The Wall Street Journal#Dominion#Ig#Gwcc#Fulton Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Surgeon general: 'We are still seeing a proliferation of misinformation online'

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday said the U.S. is seeing a “proliferation of misinformation online,” as false information regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations is being amplified on social media platforms. “We are still seeing a proliferation of misinformation online, and we know that health misinformation harms people's health. It costs...
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy