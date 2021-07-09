Feature importance correlation from machine learning indicates functional relationships between proteins and similar compound binding characteristics
Machine learning is widely applied in drug discovery research to predict molecular properties and aid in the identification of active compounds. Herein, we introduce a new approach that uses model-internal information from compound activity predictions to uncover relationships between target proteins. On the basis of a large-scale analysis generating and comparing machine learning models for more than 200 proteins, feature importance correlation analysis is shown to detect similar compound binding characteristics. Furthermore, rather unexpectedly, the analysis also reveals functional relationships between proteins that are independent of active compounds and binding characteristics. Feature importance correlation analysis does not depend on specific representations, algorithms, or metrics and is generally applicable as long as predictive models can be derived. Moreover, the approach does not require or involve explainable or interpretable machine learning, but only access to feature weights or importance values. On the basis of our findings, the approach represents a new facet of machine learning in drug discovery with potential for practical applications.www.nature.com
