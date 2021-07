KANSAS CITY(AP) — The summer surge in COVID-19 cases continued Saturday in Missouri, with the state health department reporting 1,771 newly confirmed cases. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also showed another uptick in hospitalizations. The state's COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,424 people hospitalized across the state, up 67 from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care units rose by 15 to 440.