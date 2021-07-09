Cancel
Jeff Bridges

Sideshow Collectibles Reveals The Big Lebowski The Dude Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSideshow Collectibles has revealed another one of their incredible sixth scale figures as The Dude returns. That's right, The Big Lebowski fans are in for a real treat as Sideshow Collectibles unveil their beautifully detailed and highly articulated The Dude figure. El Duderino is back dressed in his finest clothes around with a tailored V-neck, sweatpants, and signature sweater. The figure brings The Dude to life like never before with a remarkable head sculpt with a great likeness to the man himself, Jeff Bridges. As for accessories, he is loaded up with all of The Big Lebowski goodies from White Russians, Bowling Gear, sunglasses, and nine different hands to equip him with. Sideshow is also offering an exclusive joint accessory if collectors purchase him from their online shop.

Batman The Merciless Conquers Your Collection with Beast Kingdom

Batman Dark Nights Metal is a fairly recent comic book storyline within the world of DC Comics. The story showed off the arrival of alternated Batmen from a place called the Dark Multiverse, which is living embodiments of or fears. These alternated warped versions usually die when we overcome that fear, but these deadly warped Dark Knights made their way own. One of them was Batman the Merciless, a Caped Crusader who fell into the grasp of Aries and was overwhelm by the God of War's helmet. Beast Kingdom is bringing this version of Batman to life as their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure in remarkable fashion.
Hasbro Reveals New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures

Hasbro has dived into the grid once again as they have revealed their new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Three different series are covered in this way, with one ranger from Power Rangers in Space, one from Zeo, and one from Dino Charge. Like previous Lighting Collection figures, most of these Rangers feature a variety of accessories like in-show accurate weapons, battle effects, and a secondary unmasked head sculpt. We are starting with Zeo as Tanya Sloan is back as the Yellow Ranger. She will come with her blaster, nunchucks, sword, and a blast effect, which are all perfect for taking the fight to King Mundo. For the next ranger, we are traveling to one of the most recent series with Dino Charge. Riley Griffin is here to save the day with some dino power as the Velociraptor Power Ranger Green is ready to save the day.
The Mandalorian’s Armorer Figure from Sideshow is Straight From the Forge

Sideshow has announced a new Hot Toys figure based on Star Wars The Mandalorian, and I need it in my life right now. Hot Toys figures always bring the goods, and their latest announcement, has me ready to crack open my wallet. The Armorer was one of my favorite new characters in The Mandalorian (who I sorely missed in the second season), and this figure just looks insanely awesome.
One Piece Reveals New Figure For Sanji's Raid Suit

Over the years, we've come to see the various layers of character development within the Straw Hat Pirates themselves, with each of the crew members of the Thousand Sunny showing that they are far more than their specific roles, and One Piece's Sanji is about to receive a new figure that shows off his "Raid Suit". Receiving the suit that gives him a boost in battle thanks to his origins as a part of the Vinsmoke Family, Sanji was given this new attire by Germa 66 and has shown how much more powerful he's become as a result.
Sideshow San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives, Reveals, More

Sideshow will be hosting Sideshow Con from Monday, July 19 – Sunday, July 25 — a week of limited edition swag, giveaway, priority access, and more. First things first, though, in order to gain access to Sideshow Con, you need to register on their site. You first need to sign up for an account on their website (look to the top right), and once you’ve done that, you’ll need to register at side.show/con to take part in the event.
Shadow the Hedgehog Statues Revealed By First 4 Figures

You can now pre-order an almost 20 inch tall Shadow statue from Sonic the Hedgehog from First 4 Figures. There are four statues total: two versions of Super Shadow and two versions of Shadow the Hedgehog. If you pre-order before July 21, you get an early bird special of $484.99....
Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Black Series Dave Filoni Trapper Wolf Action Figure

Dave Filoni joins the rare few of Star Wars creators who have been made into an action figure with an exclusive Black Series Trapper Wolf!. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 exclusive and will be available this fall for collectors. Bookmark the link to the pre-order page to keep it handy and for more details. The 6-inch scale figure features the X-Wing pilot from The Mandalorian in exclusive packaging. He comes with a blaster and his helmet.
Reebok x Jurassic Park Collection Revealed

Reebok has already delivered a Morphinominal Power Rangers sneaker collection, and now they've got their sights set on another mega-franchise in Jurassic Park. They previously teased the new Reebok x Jurassic Park collection, but now we've got our first look at the new shoe and apparel line, and there is assuredly something for every fan in the collection, which you can check out starting on the next slide. The collection celebrates the history of Jurassic Park and features some of Reebok's most popular designs reimagined for the franchise, and you can find the rundown on each shoe in the line below.
McFarlane Toys and Target Open Pre-Orders for Classic BATMAN Figure Collections

McFarlane Toys recently launched pre-orders for their Batman Classic TV Series Collection exclusively at Target. The toys are all based on the classic 1960s series that starred Adam West as the Caped Crusader. The collection features 6” detailed figures with classic articulation of Batman, Joker, and Robin with an MSRP of $17.99 each. The figures come in card-backed blisters and come with two action word bubbles which is hilarious.
Return to the Beginning with Iron Man Mark I Hot Toys Figure

Tony Stark returns to the place that started it all as Hot Toys fully reveals their Movie Masterpiece Iron Man Mark I figure. Coming at 11.81 inches, the Mark I armor is resurrected with newly painted head sculpts featuring the man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Unlike previous Iron Man figures, this one features die-cast material with real wires and cables showing off the complex detail of this suit. LED capabilities are also incorporated with his arc reactor and forearm, as well as an accurate engine motor to show off this beast in motion. Iron Man Mark I accessories will include 2 flamethrower effects and a diorama base to capture iconic scenes from the film.
Deadpool Gets His Own Set of Iron Man Armor Thanks to Hot Toys

Deadpool is always getting into trouble, and now he has the extra firepower to back up his misdeeds witH Hot Toys. The company has revealed their new Armorized Warrior 1:6 scale figure that suits up the Merc with a Mouth like never before. Deadpool's new armored suit will feature LED capabilities with light-up eyes and a kickass red and black matte finishing deco. For weapons, the Merc will get 2 katanas, saias, dagger, shrunken, and 2 pistols that can combine into a heavy machine gun. Watch out Iron Man, there is a new man in the suit, and Deadpool is playing for keeps with this bad boy that is priced at $405. Set to relax between January – March 2023, pre-orders are already live for this beast right here. Keep an eye out for more Hot Toys reveals with Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.
Hiya Toys Reveals New Alien and Predator 1/18 Scale Figures

Hiya Toys is back with new additions to their highly detailed, nicely articulation, and 1/18th scale Alien and Predator. Three figures have been revealed, starting with another member of USCSS Nostromo is here the debut of Thomas Kane. His spacesuit is faithfully recreated and shows the hero before his deadly Facehugger encounter. Things then grow up as a new Xenomorph from Alien vs. Predator: Requiem arrives and is ready to hunt. This fully articulated alien highly details and will be a perfect figure for any hive.
Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina 3-Figure Playset Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has not heeded the warning of the chaos that is in-store inside the Mos Eisley Cantina as they reveal their newest HasCon 2021 exclusive. They continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm by recreating classic figure lien, and this time we return to the Power of the Force. As part of their Star Wars: The Black Series figure line, this 3-figure playset will come with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, and the man with the death sentence in 12 systems, Dr. Evanzan. Each figure will come with its own accessories like Kenobi's lightsaber, 2 blasters, and even some swappable hands.
Super7 Sends G.I. Joe To Every Front: New Figures and Merchandise Revealed!

If this were a normal convention season, this flurry of announcements might have been slightly easier to handle with coverage coming from news sites but as it stands, every company has made teases and announcements on their own through social media. The topics to choose from have been akin to a barrage from all fronts, drawing attention to the next big thing, one right after the other. It has been quite a week, folks!
‘The Thing’ Ultimate R.J. MacReady NECA Figure Pre-Order

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. NECA is building out their The Thing Ultimate action figure collection in a big way with the addition of R.J Ready (Outpost 31) with Kurt Russell likeness. This 7″ figure is...
Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Transformers Covert Agent Ravage Figure

Hasbro has been slowly revealing their summer convention exclusives preparing fans to save up for some amazing collectibles. later this year. This time it's the Transformers who are getting their reveals with a celebration towards Beast Wars with this special 2-pack set. The PulseCon 2021 exclusive will feature the classic Predacon/Decepticon jaguar know as Ravage in all his glory. Both Ravage jaguar mode and classic cassette mode are utilized in this set, with both bots transforming into their retrospective units with simple steps. This is a fun convention exclusive that Beast Wars fans will not want to miss out on going their Transformers collection. The Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage will be priced at $44.99. He is set to release in November 2021, and orders will arrive along with other PulseCon 2021 exclusive later this year right here.
Jetfire Gets the SHATTERED GLASS Treatment with New TRANSFORMERS Figure

Hasbro announced a new Transformer figure recently. Shattered Glass Commander Class Jetfire is now available to pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and gives the Cybertronian Jet new life with 12 armor and weapon accessories as well as six blast effects. Jetfire stands 11” tall and takes 36 steps to transform. In...
New Witcher Figures Revealed At WitcherCon

The celebration of all things Witcher, WitcherCon, has debuted new announcements about the ongoing Netflix show, video games, and of course, collectibles. A pair of new figures have debuted alongside the event, including one based on the Netflix show and another much more stylized take. As you might expect, both...
Hot Toys Celebrates Black Widow Solo Film with New 1:6 Scale Figure

Black Widow has finally hit theaters, giving Marvel fans the latest addition to the MCU and Natasha her first solo story. This film has been long overdue, and Hot Toys is here to celebrate as they reveal their newest 1:6 scale figure. Natasha Romanoff is back as Hot Toys captures her beautifully straight from her new film. The figure features amazing head sculpts capturing the likeness and beauty of Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow will feature a new hair sculpt, black costume, as well as her new articulated batons with 3 swappable tips for maximum action. Natasha will also carry her trust pistols that will be the perfect weapon to use against the Hot Toys Taskmaster figure. The Marvel Studios Black Widow Natasha Romanoff figure is priced at $260 and set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to check out some of the other recent figures reveals with Iron Man Mark I, Spider-Man, and Iron Strange.

