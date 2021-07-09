Sideshow Collectibles Reveals The Big Lebowski The Dude Figure
Sideshow Collectibles has revealed another one of their incredible sixth scale figures as The Dude returns. That's right, The Big Lebowski fans are in for a real treat as Sideshow Collectibles unveil their beautifully detailed and highly articulated The Dude figure. El Duderino is back dressed in his finest clothes around with a tailored V-neck, sweatpants, and signature sweater. The figure brings The Dude to life like never before with a remarkable head sculpt with a great likeness to the man himself, Jeff Bridges. As for accessories, he is loaded up with all of The Big Lebowski goodies from White Russians, Bowling Gear, sunglasses, and nine different hands to equip him with. Sideshow is also offering an exclusive joint accessory if collectors purchase him from their online shop.bleedingcool.com
