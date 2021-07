The Panthers struggled to make plays in Monday night’s home game resulting in a 15-2 loss against Adel-DeSoto-Minburn. Early in the game both teams were holding each other off. The only run in the first four innings was from ADM in the third. Then the Tigers picked up the pace and scored four in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Panthers were able to answer back with two of their own in the sixth but didn’t hold on to that momentum. ADM was able to score six more in the top of the seventh with the Panthers unable to fight back on the scoreboard.