Six Reasons Why the Most Successful Photographers Choose Format

It was in 2006 when the successor to the mythical Nintendo GameCube saw the light. The friday console created by the Japanese company, belonging to the seventh generation, It was at the time Nintendo’s smallest desktop machine, until the arrival of the recent Switch. As you can imagine: we are talking about Nintendo Wii, a game console that in its debut surpassed all the sales records established by its competitors, thus demonstrating that the company’s vision in launching a more accessible console, Intended for a broader player base, it was the winning option. To celebrate their 15 years of life, we remember one of its main curiosities, to add more information and data of interest to our personal repertoire, about this successful and unforgettable console.
