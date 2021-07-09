Six Reasons Why the Most Successful Photographers Choose Format

As a financial advisor, you have a lot to think about when making the decision to go independent. You’ll need to determine. who would make the best firm partner, how this change will affect your business and clients, and why you want to go independent. As you plan for this transition, you’ll want to consider how to structure your business, as well as your communication strategy, staffing, office space layout, and other factors. And in the end, you’ll be looking for a firm partner who fits with your new company culture—one that will be by your side each step of the way to ensure a seamless experience for you and your clients.