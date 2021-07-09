Cancel
Rabun County, GA

Pursuit ends in Drug Bust in Rabun County

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 9 days ago

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on July 1, 2021, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 76 on a sedan that was occupied by Timmy Ray Nicholson, Jr. and Jessica Pendrey, both of Clayton. Upon the deputy activating emergency equipment, the driver, identified as Nicholson, initiated a pursuit attempting to flee or elude the deputy. Nicholson turned onto Seed Tick Road, where he later lost control of his vehicle, wrecking into a ditch. Nicholson immediately exited the driver’s side window and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by deputies. Pendrey, the passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was unable to exit the car on her own. Rabun County EMS was notified and responded to the scene. Upon further investigation, approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was seized along with drug-related objects and a small amount of U.S. currency. Timmy Ray Nicholson, Jr. was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, conspiracy to commit a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended. Jessica Pendrey was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

