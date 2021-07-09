Carroll Edges Perry in Regional Softball Opener

Carroll defeated Perry 7-5 in the opening round of 4A Regional softball Thursday night at the PAC. Carroll advances into the Regional semifinal Saturday night at ADM, while Perry bows out of the tourney with an overall record of 8-25. The visiting Tigers jumped out to an early lead scoring a pair of runs in the first inning and following up with three more tallies in the second to open up a 5-2 lead. Jessie Ayala led the attack with 4 RBI’s on the night including a pair of two-run doubles. The Tigers extended the lead to 7-2 before Perry made it interesting late. Jayna Kenney’s RBI in the 5th inning cut the deficit to 7-3 and the Jayettes added two more runs in the sixth inning when Lydia Olejniczak ripped a two-run double to make it a 7-5 game. Ashley Brant entered the game out of the bullpen and shut down the Jayette threat in the inning and followed by setting down Perry in order in the seventh.