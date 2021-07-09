Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Lord Frost seeks to blame predecessors for Brexit issues in Northern Ireland

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8uGD_0as9cgsl00
Brexit (PA Wire)

Brexit minister Lord Frost has blamed negotiators under Theresa May as being responsible to a “very large degree” for issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Conservative peer was grilled in person by assembly members on Stormont’s Executive Office Committee, which is scrutinising issues arising from Brexit, on Friday.

Lord Frost argued that the problems with the post-Brexit agreement that has caused a trade barrier in the Irish Sea are largely down to the EU’s implementation of the deal he helped broker.

But he argued that the Protocol could have been better negotiated if it were not for the work done by the team of Boris Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFoXc_0as9cgsl00
Edwin Poots announces ministerial team (PA Wire)

DUP member Christopher Stalford quoted Mrs May’s former chief of staff, Lord Barwell, who has claimed the Mr Johnson’s Government “knew it was a bad deal” but intended to “wriggle out of it later”.

Mr Stalford said that Lord Frost had inherited “a dog’s breakfast of a deal, adding: “You’ve been left to clean up the mess haven’t you?”

Lord Frost responded: “We intend to implement what we signed up to but it’s the fact of implementation that’s causing the problem.

“I would say that it was the inheritance that we inherited from the previous Government and from the previous negotiating team that has been a significant part of the difficulty and the reason the Protocol is shaped as it is is because we had a particular inheritance from the previous team who could not get their deal, rightly in my view, through Parliament.

“Unfortunately we were not able to go back to scratch and do things in a different way and I think the previous team are to a very large degree responsible for some of the infelicities in this Protocol and the Withdrawal Agreement that we might be better without but unfortunately we are where we are.”

Lord Frost argued that it is unreasonable to describe the Protocol as a “definitive text” with no further discussions around it required.

“I don’t think it’s right to look at the Protocol as a sort of definitive text that was there in October 2019 and there’s nothing more to say. It’s very clear from reading the text that that’s not the case,” he said.

“For example, the whole concept of goods at risk, which is obviously at the core of some of the problems in movements between GB and Northern Ireland.

“It’s not reasonable to say, given that the situation has changed in various ways and given that parts of the Protocol remained to be worked out, that it is a definitive text and as of October 2019 that’s it and there’s nothing more to say.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#European Union#Uk#Conservative#Stormont#Eu#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Related
EuropePosted by
newschain

European Commission president set to discuss NI Protocol on visit to Dublin

The president of the European Commission is to visit Ireland. Ursula von der Leyen will meet Irish premier Micheal Martin at the Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman. The Taoiseach and the president will have a bilateral meeting at which they will discuss Covid-19 and vaccines, EU/UK relations and the Commission’s new “fit for 55” package of measures to support climate action.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns of Jewish ‘exodus’ from Northern Ireland due to Brexit protocol he signed

Boris Johnson has warned of an “exodus” of Jewish people from Northern Ireland as a consequence of the protocol he agreed as part of his Brexit deal.Mr Johnson told MPs the government had been approached by representatives of the Jewish community in the province who raised fears over supplies of kosher food under post-Brexit trade rules which the PM negotiated and signed in 2019 and which began coming into effect in January.Giving evidence to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson again attempted to blame disruption of food supplies on the European Union’s implementation of the new regulations.He...
U.K.BBC

Northern Ireland's unpaid court fines could be chased by a new unit

A new court unit should be set up to chase an estimated £13m in unpaid fines dating back three years or more, a report has recommended. Almost 53,000 "historical" fines are outstanding, the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI) report stated. Chief inspector of the CJI, Jacqui Durkin, said a...
EuropeTelegraph

The Northern Ireland Protocol is undermining the Good Friday Agreement

The EU has agreed to a three month truce to allow the sale of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. It’s a welcome move but, as Lord Frost, one of the most effective members of the Government, tells this newspaper, this is only a tiny part of what’s wrong with the Protocol.
EconomyTelegraph

Sausage wars truce is just a sticking plaster, warns Lord Frost

The UK’s three-month truce with the EU is a “sticking plaster” that addresses just a “tiny part of the problem” with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has suggested, as he warns that mainstream unionist support for the agreement has “collapsed”. In an interview with The Telegraph, the minister responsible...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

PM has ‘betrayed’ the people of Northern Ireland – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Prime Minister of having “betrayed” the people of Northern Ireland. The Labour leader was speaking during two days of official engagements in the region accompanied by shadow secretary of state Louise Haigh. Reflecting on having worked in Northern Ireland for six years with police...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Northern Ireland set for wave of Covid-19 relaxations on July 26

Stormont ministers have agreed a further wave of Covid-19 relaxations for Northern Ireland. The measures, which include the end of social-distancing requirements for outdoor activities and a reduction of the distance to one metre for indoor settings, are set to come into effect on July 26. From that date people...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Lord Frost warns that row with EU over Northern Ireland could lead to increased shortages of vital medical supplies in the country unless a solution is found soon

Medicine shortages in Northern Ireland could get worse if the UK's post-Brexit row with the EU is not solved soon, a senior minister warned today. Lord Frost admitted that supplies of vital drugs would continue to be hindered despite a 'grace period' on checks introduced by the Northern Ireland Protocol until the end of the year.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Johnson attacks EU over implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol

Boris Johnson has again accused the EU of implementing the provisions on Northern Ireland in the Brexit divorce settlement in a “grossly disproportionate and unnecessary” fashion. Giving evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee, the Prime Minister insisted the NI Protocol did not pose any threat to Northern Ireland’s status within...
PoliticsTelegraph

A bold proposal for a thriving Northern Ireland

My colleague the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has a difficult task to deliver in the next few weeks. He has promised, before Parliament breaks up for the summer at the end of the month, to set out the Government’s proposals on how it intends to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past, the descent into violence and sectarianism from the sixties and the three awful decades which followed, known as The Troubles. He has a manifesto pledge to fulfil on ending the cycle of vexatious prosecutions against former members of our Armed forces who served during those times.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: NI warns PM he will not get ‘free run on legacy’ as details of flat makeover emerge

The prime minister has been told he will not be “given a free run” after his government set out measures to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland, including plans to award amnesties to those involved in serious Troubles-related crimes.SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis’ proposals represented “a gross distortion” of structures previously agreed at Stormont – and risked “abandoning the needs of victims and survivors”. The Foyle MP issued the warning following a virtual meeting between NI party leaders, Mr Lewis and Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney. He also said it was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy