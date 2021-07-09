Book World: With his influential column, he exposed politicians' shady secrets

Hey, everybody. Before we start the show, we need your help with something, especially if you're somebody who's new to listening to this podcast. We're trying to figure out what people like about the show and what they don't. So if you've got a few minutes, please go ahead, pause this - you can wait. It'll be a good episode when you're done with it. And head to npr.org/podcastsurvey. That's npr.org/podcastsurvey. It is short. It's anonymous. And it would really mean a lot. Thanks so much. OK, here's the show.