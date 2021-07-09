Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Commentary: It can’t be business as usual at the county fair

By Jennifer O’Connor
Post-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of staying home and with lockdowns now receding, most of us have an almost visceral need to get back to normal. But if the coronavirus crisis has taught us anything, it’s that the ways we once did things can — and sometimes must — change. That mindset should also apply to animal displays on the state and county fair circuit. Petting zoos, big-cat photo ops, pony turnstiles, elephant and camel rides and others must be retired to the history books.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Animal Welfare#Pigs#Animals#South American#The Peta Foundation#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
AgriculturePosted by
pymnts

The County Fair Makes A Comeback

Though the technical start of summer begins in late June, for many Americans the official start of the hot season kicks off with the Fourth of July. Fireworks, pool parties, backyard barbecues and all manner of outdoor fun are beginning to refill our barren calendars again including the re-emergence of one of the more classic of them all: the county fair.
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Looking ahead to the county fair

It’s Fair time again in Barton County and we are back to a full in-person fair! The youth from all of our communities have been working hard on their various projects, and will be displaying them for the community to see. Whether you enjoy photography, artwork, or livestock, there is something for everyone at the fair.
Ozaukee County, WIozaukeepress.com

Preparing for the County Fair

Hard at work planning this year’s County Fair are members of the Ozaukee County Fair Board (front row, from left) Secretary Jody Brzezinski, Lindsey Berndt, Bob Roden, President Mark Larson, Carol Boehlke, Chrissy Curran, Jamie Nevins, (back row) Peter Lederer, Bob Schmidt, Vice President Mark Matter, Treasurer Bret Priaulx and Brian Kurlinski. Members not pictured are Travis Steinert, Kevin Scheibel and Nathan Matter.
Boone County, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Counties to be asked to fund fair

The seven counties that are members of the Northwest Arkansas District Fair will be asked to help contribute for this year’s district fair due to damages from COVID-19. The Boone County Quorum Court’s standing committees met Tuesday night and Justice of the Peace David Thompson gave other members of the Budget and Finance Committee a brief report on the subject.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
EconomyPasadena Star-News

Why ‘fun’ businesses can’t find enough workers

The business of “fun” has a people problem, and it’s no fun hiring these days. My trusty spreadsheet says leisure and hospitality businesses had a record 1.34 million unfilled job openings nationwide at the end of May. That’s a 44% increase since February 2020, the month before the coronavirus iced the economy. Now, the industry isn’t alone: All other private industries had 6.67 million openings — up 29% vs. February 2020.
Relationship AdvicePost-Bulletin

Couple needs to stop sneaking around with money matters

Dear Dave: My wife and I are in our late 20s, and we’re on Baby Step 6. Recently, my mom reached out to me for help. She has a car lease that ends next month, and she asked to borrow $2,000 so she can pay it off. It’s a weird situation, because my parents keep separate accounts and don’t combine their finances. My mom also asked me not to tell my wife about all this. What’s your advice? -- Daniel.
Ouray, COouraynews.com

County can't keep up with rentals

As the city of Ouray works to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, Ouray County is considering ways to improve its own enforcement, potentially by outsourcing that work. The county allows 100 active short-term rental licenses, County Planning Director Mark Castrodale said, all of which are currently issued. But they have no way to know how many rentals are operating illegally with a license…
HomelessDemocrat-Herald

Commentary: Don't overlook homeless who are not seen

At an outdoor eatery near the Wisconsin state capitol in Madison, I witnessed a woman, whom I suspect lacked a place to live, respectfully ask diners for money. A few wordlessly complied, handing her a couple bucks. I was disturbed by this scene, as were others at nearby tables. My guess is that we were disturbed for different reasons.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

City considering offer for sale of former Dooley's site

An offer to purchase the space that once housed Dooley’s Pub was presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday during a closed-door meeting. City Administrator Alison Zelms confirmed earlier this year that a request for new lease proposals for the city-owned site at 255 First Ave. SW failed to find any interest.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Father Ed Commentary: Don’t Be Afraid to Listen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The other day I was thinking about what it might have been like to have lived around the time when our Valley communities were started. Large, small or in-between, our Valley’s towns and cities and townships all had a beginning. Can you imagine when the early founders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy