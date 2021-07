Thanks to Spandau Ballet, Gary Kemp’s place is music history is locked. But there’s much more than that. The British guitarist was Spandau’s primary songwriter, penning nearly two dozen chart hits such as “True,” “Gold” and “Only When You Leave.” But he’s also part of Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets band and has acted in films such as “The Bodyguard” and “The Krays” as well as on TV and on the West End stage in London. He published a memoir in 2009 and currently co-hosts the podcast “Rockonteurs.”