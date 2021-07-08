The 9 Best Zero Gravity Chairs to Lounge in This Summer

A good has a way of letting you step out of the chaos and sink into your own little world, even for a few minutes. While the sofa is an innately social piece of furniture (so you have to consider the preferences of cohabitants in picking one out), a chair can be just for you. Play with shape, color, and pattern and let the seat you choose express your personal style, whether you opt for a bold statement or a serene retreat. And since you’ll probably spend hours in this spot, you don’t want to skimp on quality and comfort. That’s why we’ve consulted experts, reviewers, and our own accent chair–obsessed team to bring you the best options on the market, so you can cozy up in your personal reading nook with that novel everyone’s been talking about. Or just stream the Reese Witherspoon TV adaptation. We won’t judge.