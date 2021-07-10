Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stellantis (STLA) expects strong margin performance for the First Half of 2021

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) will host at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT its EV Day 2021. Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, will share Stellantis' comprehensive electrification strategy. Touchpoints of the presentations will include:

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Stla#Streetinsider Premium#Stellantis N V#Company#Bev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
MTA
Related
BusinessAutoblog

Stellantis says its 2021 performance has been better than expected

MILAN — Stellantis softened up investors ahead of its electrification strategy event on Thursday by flagging that 2021 got off to a better-than-expected start despite a chip shortage that has hit automakers worldwide. Stellantis, which was formed in January from the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA,...
Economykdal610.com

Stellantis says H1 margin expected to top annual target of 5.5%-7.5%

MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis said on Thursday its margins on adjusted operating profits in the first half of 2021 were expected to exceed an annual target of between 5.5%-7.5%, despite production losses due to a global shortage of semiconductor supplies. The carmaker said a positive pricing and product mix helped...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top, Margins Up, Stock Down

FAST - Free Report) shares fell more than 2% in the pre-market trading session on Jul 13, after it reported second-quarter 2021 results. Although the top and bottom lines topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, net sales declined and earnings remained on par with the year-ago figure. Demand from its...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Howden says strong trading beats expectations

Group revenue was almost £785m in the six months to the end of June compared with £465m a year earlier and £653m two years earlier, the kitchen maker said. UK depot revenue was about £764m - up 19.8% from 2019 and 15.3% on a same-depot basis. Howden said this pattern had continued and it was cautiously optimistic about the outlook. The FTSE 250 group said it expected annual pretax profit of about £300m - up from £185.3m in 2020 and £260.7m in 2019.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Entain ups guidance after strong first half

Total net gaming revenue rose 11% in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier and 42% in the second quarter as markets reopened from pandemic restrictions. The FTSE 100 company, which owns Ladbrokes in the UK, said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between £850m and £900m for the year to the end of December - ahead of analysts' consensus estimate.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Brave Bison reports strong first half trading

Social media and marketing company Brave Bison said on Wednesday that trading in the first half had continued strongly. The AIM-traded firm said it now expected to exceed current market expectations for the full year. Revenue for the first half was expected to be at least £7.3m, up from £5.5m...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Sonder Holdings Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 (GMII)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder" or the "Company"), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience, today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Sonder delivered robust unit and revenue growth, driven by strong indicators of a resurgence in travel demand. The Company believes its results show the differentiated value of its technology-enabled experience for both guests and real estate owners. In April 2021, Sonder entered into an agreement to combine with Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. ("GMII") (Nasdaq: GMIIU, GMII and GMIIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC and Metropoulos & Co. In connection with its previously announced proposed business combination, GMII today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Owens Corning (OC) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 16, 2021,...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

EVgo (EVGO) Named Preferred Provider by GM and BrightDrop

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) announced Thursday that it has been named as a preferred provider by General Motors (NYSE: GM) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PepsiCo also updated its FY21 guidance to +12% to ~$6.20 EPS. Shares...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts CryoLife (CRY) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong initiates coverage on CryoLife (NYSE: CRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 19, 2021, to stockholders of...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

FranConnect Reports Record-breaking First Half Of 2021 With Highest-Ever Revenue Growth And Customer Acquisition Rate

HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced that in the first half of 2021 the company achieved its highest-ever revenue growth and rate of customer acquisitions. FranConnect added or expanded relationships with more than 100 franchise brands and multi-location businesses — spanning more than 35,000 franchise locations. Those new clients and expanded partnerships now include nearly half of Entrepreneur's Top 50 and Top 100 Franchises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy