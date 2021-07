It starts out relatively quietly. You decide to get a VA loan to buy a home or you decide it's time to refinance. Either way, your next step is applying for the mortgage. You find a lender, speak with a loan officer and ultimately choose your VA lender and the wheels begin to turn. And turn. And turn. You provide tax returns, bank statements, pay check stubs and sign a seemingly endless stack of VA and lender-required paperwork. You know it will end soon, but do you know how it will end?