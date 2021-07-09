Cancel
Pierre, SD

Join the annual Farm Island worship, potluck

By Del Bartels del.bartels@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 9 days ago

The congregations of the Oahe Presbyterian Church in Pierre and the Onida Presbyterian Church of Onida will meet together, along with all others who wish to join, at Farm Island for morning worship July 11. The 10:30 a.m. service is followed by a potluck meal. “Please bring your lawn chair,...

