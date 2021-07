The majesty of Yosemite Valley in eastern central California has beckoned me nearly every summer for decades. My husband, Richard, and I have made the long, winding drive from Marin County, across the Central Valley, and up into the hills and down again, to hang out with friends by the lazy Tuolomne River, surrounded by trees, and gaze at the valley’s astounding glacier-cut granite. I have found that it’s a very accommodating National Park for a person with a wheelchair, scooter, or even walking difficulty.