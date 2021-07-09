Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CNN's History of the Sitcom plumbs the depths of toilet depiction on TV

By Rachel Yang
EW.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget toilet humor — sitcoms couldn't even show toilets back in the day. "In I Love Lucy, the Ricardos don't have a toilet," explains The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce in an exclusive clip from CNN's new original series History of the Sitcom. "Twin beds and no toilet." The first...

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Struthers
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Jerry Mathers
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Tony Dow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Toilets#Sitcoms#Cnn#Lgbtq#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘History of the Sitcom’ Producers on Carl Reiner’s Last Interview, Tackling ‘The Cosby Show’ and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CNN explores ‘History of the Sitcom’ with 184 interviews, from Dick Van Dyke to Tina Fey

Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Norman Lear and Mel Brooks all featured over eight episodes. Of all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most minutes eaten up on various streaming services any given week.
TV Serieshazard-herald.com

TV’s Ever-Changing Sitcoms, HBO’s ‘White Lotus,’ CW’s Hilarious ‘Wellington Paranormal,’ Nicola Walker in ‘Unforgotten,’ ‘Animal Kingdom’ Returns, ‘Shark Week’

It’s a busy weekend for high-profile premieres. CNN tracks the evolution of the sitcom in an eight-part series. HBO welcomes entitled vacationers to Hawaii in the satirical The White Lotus. A hilarious spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows follows clueless New Zealand cops dealing with the supernatural in Wellington Paranormal. PBS delivers a double dose of British mystery with the fourth season of Unforgotten and the new Professor T. After a long break, TNT’s Animal Kingdom returns, minus Smurf. Discovery launches its 33rd annual Shark Week.
TV ShowsModesto Bee

‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘Maude’ and more Norman Lear classic sitcoms to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV

Streaming viewers can finally let all of the “good times” roll. Amazon Prime has sealed a deal with prolific television producer Norman Lear to stream his classic TV shows, including the Emmy-winning sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Maude,” as well as the groundbreaking “Diff’rent Strokes,” “One Day at a Time” and “Good Times.”
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Never Have I Ever is back for more high school shenanigans and a love triangle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on FX on Hulu. If you think changing things up every season isn't enough, the new American Horror Story spin-off is the show for you. The anthology series American Horror Stories will present a different tale of terror in every episode, à la The Twilight Zone. And talk about a frighteningly good cast: Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, and Kevin McHale will all appear on the series. (Though, with Ryan Murphy, stellar casts are pretty much a given at this point.) The seven-episode season will feature stories about an evil Santa, the return of the Rubber Man from AHS season 1 — now Rubber Woman — and… Tipper Gore. Perhaps there's an American Crime Story: Impeachment crossover on the way? —Tyler Aquilina.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Norman Lear's classic sitcom library is headed to Amazon and IMDb TV

Amazon and Sony Pictures TV have struck a deal to bring the legendary producer's extensive catalog to the two streaming services. The titles headed to Amazon and IMDb TV are Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, 227, Good Times, the original One Day at a Time, Diff’rent Strokes, Sanford & Son and its spinoff Sanford. Diff’rent Strokes and 227 will debut on Prime Video on Thursday, with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and Sanford set to debut later in the year. IMDb TV will roll out All in the Family, Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time on Thursday. “Life is a collaboration," said Lear, who turns 99 on July 27, in a statement. "Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content, but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”
Los Angeles, CAdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Emmy, Love, History, Fairly, Gossip

Cedric the Entertainer has been set as the host of the 2021 Emmy Awards which will run at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on September 19th. Nominations are set to be announced tomorrow morning. The show will also feature a limited in-person audience of nominees and their guests...
TV SeriesPopculture

Peacock Renews 'The Office' Alum's Sitcom for Season 2

Peacock has ordered a second season installment of Rutherford Falls. Hailing from showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas and starring The Office alum Ed Helms, the series focuses on two lifelong friends who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town of Rutherford Falls gets an unexpected wake-up call. Jana Schmeiding, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, and Michael Greyeyes join Helms among the cast.
NFLPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The White Lotus, Sitcom History & Salty Sailing With Colin Farrell

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
MoviesEW.com

Where to stream this year's biggest Emmy contenders

This year's Emmy nominations are out, so unless you had a very productive quarantine, you've got some streaming to do! Here's where you can find the series and TV movies that scored more than 10 nods — some of which came as surprises — across all categories Tuesday morning. You have just over two months to binge all the biggest contenders before the Television Academy anoints its winners in September.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Who's Who in the Cast of Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+

From creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (the Despicable Me movies), Apple TV+'s new series Schmigadoon! is a romantic comedy musical fantasy where a modern-day couple who've hit a rocky patch in their relationship go on an outdoor excursion and come upon the hidden city of Schmigadoon, where everything that happens seems to be straight out of an old Hollywood musical. Not only does the series allow its creators to borrow from the style of musicals made famous by the likes of Rogers and Hammerstein, Meredith Wilson, and Lerner and Lowe (who wrote the original Brigadoon), but it also allows its incredibly talented cast to show off their impressive musical talents.
TV Seriesblavity.com

The 5 Best Clapbacks In Reality TV History

Real Housewives of Potomac fans collectively gasped this week when Karen Huger, properly nicknamed the "Grand Dame," boldly proclaimed her colleague, Gizelle Bryant, had a “hot box” on the season 6 premiere. While this explosive foray for the spoils of quintessential primetime victory had many a viewer clutching our proverbial...
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

Schmigadoon!, Apple TV+, review: The very definition of Marmite TV

Musicals – you either love them or you truly despise them. Josh, Keegan-Michael Key’s characters in Apple TV+’s latest comedy Schmigadoon!, happens to fall in the latter camp, a problem that doesn’t really affect his life until he finds himself stuck in one. Viewers who also hate musicals – especially the perennially perky 1940s kind – will share his despair as this new comedy drama series quickly morphs from a run-of-the-mill romcom into an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza.
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Loki time-warps to the end of its first season

After five episodes of time travel, alternate universes, and one delightful guest appearance by Richard E. Grant, Loki is coming to an end. Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series will wrap up with a final episode on Wednesday, and hopefully, the finale will answer a few of our many questions: Like, who's really pulling the behind-the-scenes strings at the TVA? Will Owen Wilson's Mobius ever get to ride that jet ski? And most importantly, will we get to see more of our new best friend, Alligator Loki? (Fingers crossed.) —Devan Coggan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy