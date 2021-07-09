Cancel
[Cannes ’21] ‘Satoshi Kon, The Illusionist’ review: Insightful look at anime legend

By Nathaniel Muir
Satoshi Kon, The Illusionist is a look at one of the most influential names in animation. Not only did he inspire future artists, his work is felt in Hollywood. His career was a short one, but his impact is still felt today. The documentary is filled with interviews. From filmmakers Mamorou Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) and Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream) to animators and philosophers, The Illusionist paints a picture of a person who is constantly creating. It is fascinating to see and then hear the aesthetics behind Kon’s thought process.

