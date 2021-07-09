Cancel
Pierre, SD

Fall softball meeting coming on July 22

By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer Junior Olympic Fastpitch league in Pierre is finishing up their season, which means the Fall softball season is coming into view. If you have a daughter that will be in grades 6-12 this fall that would like to play fastpitch softball, there will be an informational meet at Faith Lutheran Church on July 22 at 6 p.m. CT. Middle school girls are eligible to play in the middle school league, while high schoolers can play in the junior varsity and varsity leagues.

