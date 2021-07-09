RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Reports $56 Million in New Orders in the First Half of 2021
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced today the receipt of $32 million of new orders in the second quarter of 2021. Including the previously reported $24 million in orders received during the first quarter of 2021, the total amount of new orders received in the first half of 2021 was $56 million. This represents a year-over-year growth of 37% in new orders during the first half of 2021. The majority of the new orders are expected to be delivered during the second half of 2021.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0