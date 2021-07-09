Cancel
COVID Cases Surging In Louisiana Among The Unvaccinated

By Gina Cook
If you haven't been vaccinated against the coronavirus, you may seriously want to reconsider. Don't play Russian Roulette with your life! Thursday (July 7) heath experts, state officials and disease specialists are sounding the alarm as the highly contagious delta variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Louisiana. The deadly variant, first identified in India, is responsible for the state’s recent surge in cases. At press time state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said, for the first time since COVID vaccinations became available, coronavirus hospitalizations and testing have significantly jumped across the state over the last few weeks.

