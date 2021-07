Travelers (NYSE: TRV) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Tuesday, July 20. We expect Travelers to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The insurance giant managed to surpass the revenues and earnings estimates in the last quarter, mainly driven by higher net investment income. The net investment income benefited from growth in investable assets, partially offset by interest rate headwinds. Further, the company’s insurance premiums slightly improved in the quarter due to some recovery in bond & specialty, and personal insurance segments, despite lower revenues in the business insurance business. We expect growth in the premiums and net investment income to drive the second-quarter results.