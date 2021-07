The NBA will have a new champion within the next week, and the MLB All-Star game is now in the rearview mirror. That means the attention of the sports gambling world is ready to turn to the start of the NFL season. Sportsbooks across the country have posted futures bets on everything from how many games each team will win, to who will lead the league in various categories, and which teams will win their division, their conference or the Super Bowl. Someone looking to wager on NFL futures could be overwhelmed with the sheer volume of potential wagers they can make on the 2021-2022 NFL season. After scouring the offerings at multiple sportsbooks, here are some of the ones that interest us the most at FTN Bets.