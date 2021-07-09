Cancel
Born of Frustration: Jela Hasler on Her Critics’ Week Short ‘On Solid Ground’

By Ann-Marie Corvin
Variety
 9 days ago
Swiss director Jela Hasler’s first fiction film “On Solid Ground,” one of the shorts to have been selected for Cannes’ sidebar Critics’ Week, charts the micro aggressions experienced by a woman living in a city, following her peaceful morning swim. While some of the incidents could be read as minor...

