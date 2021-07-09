Born of Frustration: Jela Hasler on Her Critics’ Week Short ‘On Solid Ground’

Chaired by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, the jury of the 60th Critics’ Week at the 74th Cannes Film Festival has handed out the 2021 Grand Prize to Feathers. by Egypt’s Omar El Zohairy. This feature debut revolves around a passive mother, whose mundane life is dedicated to her husband and children. When a magic trick goes awry at a children’s birthday party, the authoritative father of the family turns into a chicken. An avalanche of coincidental absurdities befalls everyone; the mother is now forced to come to the fore and take care of her family. While moving heaven and earth to bring her husband back and secure their survival, she goes through a total transformation. Feathers was produced by Paris-based outfit Still Moving, and was co-produced by Egypt’s Film Clinic and Lagoonie FilmProduction, Dutch firm Kepler Film, Verona Meier (a producer working in both Berlin and Norway) and Greece’s Heretic (which is also in charge of its international sales).