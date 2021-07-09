Cancel
Roush Review: Laugh Till You Scream in ‘Wellington Paranormal’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
republic-online.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention, all Slayers: New Zealand is calling. The clueless coppers of the hilarious horror spoof Wellington Paranormal—from the creators of What We Do in the Shadows, using a similar Cops-like mock-doc format—obviously need Buffy-level help. This becomes evident almost immediately in the first episode, which brilliantly mixes the banal with...

Watch the season premiere of Wellington Paranormal at 9 PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season trailer on Youtube. Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
There are plenty of other reasons to watch, but the opening credits for “Wellington Paranormal” distill the show’s appeal down to its essence. The credits introduce the three central figures in this survey of mysterious happenings in and around New Zealand’s capital. There’s a pair of police officers — O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and her partner Minogue (Mike Minogue) — and the officer they both report to, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu).
This one is a real big surprise. Till Death has the flavor of one of those non-supernatural Stephen King stories, and it's an incredibly suspenseful movie. I was engaged and on the edge of my seat for its entire 88-minute running time. Emma (Megan Fox) is in a loveless marriage,...
Hey, did someone drizzle vinegar over my shaved ice? A visit to Hawaii’s plush White Lotus resort (filmed at Maui’s Four Seasons) is guaranteed to leave a sour aftertaste, as long as director-writer Mike White (Enlightened) is playing jaundiced tour guide to a motley assortment of overprivileged guests. “They get...
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- Jemaine Clement said his What We Do In the Shadows spinoff, Wellington Paranormal, was conceived to be scarier than the vampire comedy that preceded it. He said an episode about alien plants dictated that Wellington Paranormal become sillier. "The plants looked so silly when...
On the excellent, very silly yet dry-as-vampire-dust series What We Do in the Shadows, a bunch of vampire housemates are constantly followed by a documentary crew capturing their mundane everyday (everynight, technically) existence. WWDITS hews closely to the established, familiar mockumentary format — handheld camerawork, a sense that the subjects of the series are only too aware of how they're being perceived, and frequent cutaways to "talking head" interviews with isolated characters.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Americans will soon learn there are more creatures in New Zealand than just hobbits. Thanks to the expanding cinematic universe of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the list now includes vampires, werewolves, zombies, disco-era ghosts and projectile-vomiting demons. The “Flight of the Conchords” star Clement and...
In the updated 2020s world of HBO Max’s toxic Gossip Girl reboot, scandalous blogs are passé. It’s all about the texts, posts, viral videos and, need we mention, followers. With that in mind, if I were to text my reaction to sitting through four overlong (50-plus minutes) episodes of this smug and sour soap about the overprivileged youth of New York’s Upper East Side, all you’d see would be a series of barf emojis.
FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” is a master class in extending a slight premise boundlessly outward. That series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s film, imagines a comic universe in which ancient vampires make their way through humdrum lives stripped of Transylvanian glamour in modern New York City. There’s real comic potential, all taking place within a clearly defined reality.
Does anyone really believe that Rob and Laura Petrie, the frisky suburban couple played to perfection by Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore on the 1960s classic The Dick Van Dyke Show, slept in separate beds? I thought not. Times change. So, eventually, do the TV comedies that over...
Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s second What We Do in the Shadows spinoff, first released in 2018 and premiering Sunday on The CW, follows a special unit of New Zealand’s police force tasked with investigating supernatural activity in the capital city with its two leads, played by Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary, even comparing themselves to Mulder and Scully. "Mulder and Scully often failed to find answers because they were confronting deep conspiracies, but Minogue and O’Leary fail in their cases because they’re ludicrously oblivious and incompetent," says Samantha Nelson. "In What We Do in the Shadows, the duo were hypnotized into ignoring anything strange in the vampire-occupied house, and they blamed a lost dog for a werewolf attack. They’re just as ineffectual in Wellington Paranormal, often making situations worse and rarely providing any significant assistance to the victims or community."
Let sleeping—or in this case frozen—dogs lie? Not in Unforgotten. The past disrupts the present whenever cold-case detectives Cassie Stuart (the intensely watchable Nicola Walker), partner Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and their team dig into long-buried crimes in this compelling Masterpiece Mystery! drama. The always-emotional series hits a devastating peak in Season 4, which is saying something.
Here’s a cure for the sweltering dog days of summer: a journey into the icy Arctic, courtesy of an ill-fated whaling expedition replete with murder, treachery and the near-collapse of what passes for 1800s civilization. By the time the grueling journey into The North Water is over, your blood may well have run cold.
How about a kindergarten teacher and a production assistant. That’s who producers of “Wellington Paranormal” cast when they saw how good Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue were at playing cops sussing out paranormal behavior. O’Leary, a kindergarten teacher in New Zealand for more than 20 years, had no intention of...
Love musicals? Hate them? Schmigadoon! hears you. Though obviously aimed at those with an affinity for perky song-and-dance parodies, this jubilant and wonderfully clever six-part series for Apple TV+ also empathizes with a malcontent like Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), a spiritually tone-deaf surgeon. He’s horrified to have stumbled into the magical title land—a nod to Brigadoon—while on a camping trip to heal his relationship with fellow doctor Melissa (Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong). They’re instantly greeted with an upbeat production number that’s like “Oklahoma!” on helium, as the gleeful residents describe a village “where it’s warm and safe as a new cocoon, and our hearts all glow like a harvest moon.”

